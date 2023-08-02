Watch CBS News
Greater Minnesota News

Fire damages Owatonna's Nelson Decorating Center

By WCCO Staff

/ CBS Minnesota

OWATONNA, Minn. – A southern Minnesota furniture shop might need a makeover of its own following a costly fire.

Nelson Decorating Center in Owatonna remained closed Wednesday after a fire started inside Tuesday night.  

6p-vo-owatonna-biz-fire-wcco3t1e.jpg
Annie Harman/Owatonna People's Press

A sprinkler system helped douse the flames until firefighters got there, but the shop still suffered $350,000 in damage and lost furniture.

It's unclear how the fire started. Owatonna's fire chief says this is a great reminder for businesses to have working sprinklers and fire alarm systems.

First published on August 2, 2023 / 6:04 PM

