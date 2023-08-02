Fire damages Owatonna's Nelson Decorating Center
OWATONNA, Minn. – A southern Minnesota furniture shop might need a makeover of its own following a costly fire.
Nelson Decorating Center in Owatonna remained closed Wednesday after a fire started inside Tuesday night.
A sprinkler system helped douse the flames until firefighters got there, but the shop still suffered $350,000 in damage and lost furniture.
It's unclear how the fire started. Owatonna's fire chief says this is a great reminder for businesses to have working sprinklers and fire alarm systems.
