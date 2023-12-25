Man and his dog fatally struck by motorist in St. Paul

ST. PAUL, Minn. — Police in St. Paul say a man and his dog are dead after a motorist fatally struck them.

According to police, the incident occurred at approximately 8:15 p.m. Sunday at Maryland Avenue West and Park Street. Police were dispatched to the location on the report of a pedestrian struck by a motorist.

Officers arrived and located the injured man and dog, who both died at the scene.

Police say their preliminary investigation has determined the victim and his dog were crossing Maryland Avenue when they were struck by a motorist in a Ford Taurus who was traveling eastbound on the road.

The driver stopped after the collision and is cooperating with investigators.

The Ramsey County Medical Examiner will work to positively identify the victim and determine the exact cause of death.

The crash is being investigated.