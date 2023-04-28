Neighbors react to Water Gremlin worker blowing the whistle on what he calls health hazards, safety violations

WHITE BEAR TOWNSHIP, Minn. – Neighbors who live near a Twin Cities manufacturing plant recognized the courage it took for a worker to speak up about health and safety concerns.

"I am a training coordinator at Water Gremlin and I care about people's health and their livelihood and I feel like our lives are in jeopardy. And I've been speaking up numerous, numerous times and I don't get anywhere," Steven Wurtz said.

We first heard from the 25-year Water Gremlin employee Thursday night in a WCCO Investigation. So did those who live near the plant and have spent four years trying to hold the company accountable.

They spoke with WCCO's Jennifer Mayerle about what he said and what they think should happen next.

They watched as long-time worker Steve Wurtz blew the whistle on Water Gremlin.

"This was super important that Steven came forward," Sheri Smith said.

"My first reaction was just to be grateful," Kelly Tapkan said.

They are part of the Neighborhood Concerned Citizens Group. Formed 4 years ago after learning about Water Gremlin's elevated and unsafe release of a toxic, cancer-causing chemical into the air for more than 15 years.

"It's just additional red flags. It seems these issues continue to occur. Four years ago, when this issue was first brought to light it was staggering and here we are 4 years later and they haven't come into compliance," Tapkan said.

Since the 2019 state settlement for $7 million in fines and corrective action, the manufacturing plant has been temporarily shut down over lead migration, deemed a public health nuisance, fined for hazardous waste, sued for wrongful death, chronic illness and cancer. And now new worker concerns raised over health hazards and worker safety.

"We're beyond enough is enough," Smith said.

They wonder if there should be a limit on how many chances a company can get. And want regulatory agencies to use the information Wurtz shared to zero in on persistent problems at the plant.

"We want to see them do a good job, to be better, but there's nothing that shows that they're committed to doing that," Tapkan said.

They're done hoping the company will change its ways and operate safely.

"It's hard for this community to trust this company any longer. It is time for change. It's time for someone to put their foot down and require the change," Smith said.

The state pollution control agency is in the midst of issuing a new permit for Water Gremlin. It's four years in the making and would be more restrictive, with robust monitoring and inspections. The plant is pushing back.

Here's the company's full statement from president of Water Gremlin, Bradley Hartsell:

Water Gremlin has 175 employees who are encouraged to raise any safety concerns at any time directly or anonymously. We investigate every safety report and take corrective action when necessary. We have a full-time safety director and staff who provide ongoing training for all our employees, as well as a safety committee. We have a robust lead testing program, both for our facility and our employees, including yearly blood testing to document that we are meeting safety standards. The well-being of our employees is of utmost importance, and our safety programs are fundamental to our management team and to each of our employees.