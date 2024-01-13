Nearly 300 cars slid off Minnesota roads, says State Patrol

The snow may be done but the commute was rough around the state

The snow may be done but the commute was rough around the state

The snow may be done but the commute was rough around the state

MINNEAPOLIS — As the snow totals climbed across the state, so did crash numbers on Minnesota's roads.

Minnesota State Patrol says nearly 300 cars slid off the road or crashed between Friday and Saturday morning.

"We did see crashes and a lot of spin outs and vehicle off roads overnight. Luckily, not a lot of injury crashes," said Lt. Jill Frankfurth with the Minnesota State Patrol

That was the good news from the State Patrol at the start of Saturday. But even though the snow may have stopped, the risk it presents is still on-going.

READ MORE: A winter emergency kit could save your life on a frigid cold night

"We still need to be aware of the road conditions today," said Lt. Jill Frankfurth. "Even though the snow has stopped, I think the best thing people can do is prepare before they travel. So checking 511 mn.org That'll give you your most up to date road conditions."

With Monday's holiday, State Patrol says more people may be on the roads than normal this weekend. They say, if you can, think about each trip you make.

"I think if people don't need to travel, then don't travel. It's bitterly cold out there," said Lt. Jill Frankfurth. "But if you do, take those precautions, leave some extra time for traveling, make sure you're increasing that following distance, don't speed wear your seatbelt."

You should also prepare that in-car emergency kit with items like jumper cables, portable shovels, and extra cold weather clothes for everyone in the car in case you get stuck.

CHECK THIS: Helpful list: Winter emergency kit for vehicles

The State Patrol says if you do have car problems for any reason, to keep safety in mind.

"If you get hit, you want to have that vehicle to protect you and that seatbelt to hold you and you don't want to be outside the vehicle. You know, other people might not be paying attention, they might be driving too fast and it's just much safer for you to be inside your car."