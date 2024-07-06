Near drowning on Little Detroit Lake; condition unknown

DETROIT LAKES, Minn. — A 24-year-old man nearly drowned on Little Detroit Lake Saturday afternoon.

The Becker County Sheriff's Office says that the man was swimming from show around 3:30 in the afternoon and had gone under the water.

Emergency personal responded to the scene and found a search had already begun by citizens at the site. One of whom found the 24-year-old swimmer unresponsive and not breathing.

The man was taken the hospital. At this time his condition is unknown.

The Becker County Sheriff's Office is investigating the incident.