Watch CBS News
Greater Minnesota News

Near drowning on Little Detroit Lake; condition unknown

By WCCO Staff

/ CBS Minnesota

DETROIT LAKES, Minn. — A 24-year-old man nearly drowned on Little Detroit Lake Saturday afternoon. 

The Becker County Sheriff's Office says that the man was swimming from show around 3:30 in the afternoon and had gone under the water. 

Emergency personal responded to the scene and found a search had already begun by citizens at the site. One of whom found the 24-year-old swimmer unresponsive and not breathing. 

The man was taken the hospital. At this time his condition is unknown. 

The Becker County Sheriff's Office is investigating the incident. 

WCCO Staff
512-appicon-minnesota.png

The WCCO Staff is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on WCCO.com.

© 2024 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.