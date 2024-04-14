Investigators continue search for Nathan Edberg 25 years after his disappearance

MINNEAPOLIS — Minnesota investigators are still searching for a Vadnais Heights man who went missing over two decades ago.

Nathan Edberg was 21 when he was last seen at Decoy's Bar near Fourth Street and Highway 61 in White Bear Lake on the evening of April 14, 1999, according to the Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension.

Edberg's vehicle was later found in a ditch near Interstate 694 and Interstate 35E. His vehicle's doors were locked with the keys inside and no signs of struggle were found.

Authorities say Edberg was last seen wearing a white shirt and light or charcoal gray corduroy pants and was described as six feet three inches tall and 210 pounds at the time of his disappearance. He usually wore wire-framed glasses while driving and had two earrings in his left ear.

Nathan Edberg Ramsey County Sheriff's Office

"Any detail, no matter how small, could be the clue needed to solve the case," the BCA said in a Facebook post.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Ramsey County Sheriff's Office at 651-266-7320.