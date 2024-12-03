Comedian Nate Bargatze to play several shows in Minnesota, Wisconsin in 2025

2 hospitalized after falling through Woodbury lake, and more headlines

MINNEAPOLIS — Nate Bargatze, one of the hottest stand-up comedians in the U.S., will make three stops each in Minnesota and Wisconsin next year on his "Big Dumb Eyes" tour.

The 45-year-old Nashville native, best known for his specials including "Hello World," "The Tennessee Kid" and "Yelled at by a Clown," has been steadily on the rise in the comedy world over the past decade.

However, his recent appearances as host on "Saturday Night Live" — especially his viral sketches as George Washington — have further catapulted him to bonafide stardom.

Bargatze will visit three Minnesota cities in 2025:

May 8: AMSOIL Arena in Duluth

June 19: Mayo Civic Center in Rochester

July 26: Xcel Energy Center in St. Paul

You can also catch him in Wisconsin:

May 9: Resch Center in Green Bay

June 21: Alliant Energy Center in Madison

July 25: Fiserv Forum in Milwaukee

Tickets go on sale Friday at 10 a.m. The "Big Dumb Eyes" tour is also heading to Europe and the Middle East, with shows in cities like Norway, Paris, London, Dublin and Dubai.

In September, he'll headline at Madison Square Garden in New York City.