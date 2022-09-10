Several Trump associates subpoenaed in Justice Department's Jan. 6 probe

A grand jury has subpoenaed several associates of former President Donald Trump in connection with the Department of Justice's investigation into the origins of the Jan. 6 Capitol riot, multiple people familiar with the case told CBS News.

It is not yet clear how many subpoenas were issued.

The Justice Department is looking into the Trump team's fundraising between the 2020 presidential election and Jan. 6, 2021, and how that money was used. That investigation is separate from the inquiry into the former president's handling of classified documents, which resulted in the FBI seizing materials from his Mar-a-Lago residence last month.

The department's probe of the attack on the Capitol has accelerated over the last week.

William Russell, a close adviser to Trump, received a subpoena Wednesday related to the investigation.

Russell, 31, was often seen by Trump's side, serving as White House deputy director of Advance and Trip Director. He was with the former president for part of the day of the riot and moved to Florida to continue working for Trump after his presidency.

FBI personnel visited Russell's Florida home for questioning Wednesday morning but he was out, according to a person familiar with the matter. Investigators later reached him by phone and served a subpoena via email.

A lawyer for Russell, Derek Ross, did not reply to a request for comment.

Russell, a Mississippi native, started working at the White House in 2017.