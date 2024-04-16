MyPillow CEO Mike Lindell's appeal in phone seizure will not be heard by Supreme Court

MINNEAPOLIS — The nation's highest court has rejected an appeal from MyPillow CEO Mike Lindell.

The U.S. Supreme Court has declined Lindell's appeal over the FBI's seizure of his phone.

It was taken in 2022 while Lindell was at a Hardee's drive-thru window in Mankato.

The U.S. government was investigating accusations of Lindell sharing sensitive voting system information.

The case is just one of several recent legal battles for Lindell.

In March, a judge evicted MyPillow from a facility in Shakopee after the landlord filed a lawsuit claiming the company was at least $200,000 behind on rent payments.

A month before that, a federal judge affirmed a $5 million arbitration award against Lindell in favor of a software engineer who challenged data that Lindell said proves China interfered in the 2020 U.S. presidential election and tipped the outcome to Joe Biden.

Last October, Lindell said he was out of money and couldn't afford to pay his lawyers, who said he owes them millions of dollars.

Lindell, a vocal supporter of former President Donald Trump, also faces dual billion-dollar defamation lawsuits from Dominion Voting Systems and Smartmatic over his allegations the 2020 election was rigged. Lindell previously said MyPillow has lost $100 million due to his election fraud claims.

In January, Fox News — one of Lindell's biggest advertising platforms — stopped running MyPillow commercials due to a payment dispute.