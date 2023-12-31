Muddy Paws Cheesecake gets big lift from TV philanthropist

CNBC host steps up with huge donation to save Muddy Paws Cheesecake

CNBC host steps up with huge donation to save Muddy Paws Cheesecake

CNBC host steps up with huge donation to save Muddy Paws Cheesecake

ST. LOUIS PARK, Minn. — A popular Twin Cities bakery says a mega donation from a stranger will help them get back "on their paws."

Tami Cabrera, owner of Muddy Paws Cheesecake in St. Louis Park, says financial trouble forced them to temporarily close earlier this week. After 30 years in business, Cabrera says Muddy needs $240,000 to stay afloat.

But help has arrived, in the form of Marcus Lemonis. He's host of CNBC's "The Profit," a show where he helps small businesses.

On Friday, the philanthropist offered to purchase $40,000 worth of Muddy Paws cakes.

Cabrera says Lemonis was reached out to by friends.

"Marcus saw it on Twitter, so I think that's where he first saw it was on Twitter through some of my friends who had brought it to his attention," Cabrera said.

MORE NEWS: Thirsty Whale Bakery to reopen in north Minneapolis, with help from YoYo Donuts' owners

WCCO

Cabrera says those purchased cakes will be given out to people she chooses.

"It'll probably be around 600 to 700 cakes," she said.

Cabrera says it's been a rough several years for her business. since a burglar targeted her business. WCCO covered Muddy Paws' burglary back in 2018. After that, she says the costs piled up due to rising ingredient prices, re-builds, the pandemic and someone driving into her building.

Cabrera says it's more than the money. She's hoping Lemonis will give her the know-how to get back on her feet.

"He lends a lot of advice to making us make changes to where we can be more profitable," Cabrera said.

She says Muddy Paws has raised more than $12,000 from the public. She says she's optimistic that with Lemonis' and the public's help, she'll be able to re-open in January.

"People have been amazing, coming forward and helping us from all different directions, and help has been coming in steadily, which is so amazing and I'm so thankful," Cabrera said.

Cabrera and Lemonis will be hosting a live interview on Instagram on Tuesday.