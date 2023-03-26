MSP's streak of 1" of snow cover comes to an end, per NWS

MINNEAPOLIS -- Weather officials say a streak of consecutive days with 1 inch of snow on the ground at Minneapolis-St. Paul International Airport has come to an end after 116 days.

That's good enough to rank ninth all-time, according to the National Weather Service. The NWS reports there is now just a trace of snow cover at the airport.

Well, with the 1am observation (6 UTC), the weather observer at MSP took the snow depth down to a trace. This means our streak of having at least 1" of snow on the ground officially at the Twin Cities will come to an end at 116 days (Nov 30 - Mar 25), 9th longest on record. #mnwx pic.twitter.com/H2TxluBy8o — NWS Twin Cities (@NWSTwinCities) March 26, 2023

"Most of you are probably looking out in your yard and saying that's no trace of snow covering up a winter's worth of the dog's business in the backyard." the NWS said. "Remember MSP is pretty open (so lots of sun and wind to really help eat away at the snow) and it sits at the core of the Twin Cities Urban Heat Island, so they often are one of the first places in the metro to lose their snow cover in the spring."

The streak officially lasted from Nov. 30, 2022, to March 25, 2023. The longest streak on record is 136 days, which ended on April 10, 1965.