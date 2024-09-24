Minneapolis-St. Paul International Airport to add sensory-friendly rooms

MINNEAPOLIS — Travelers experiencing sensory overload at the Minneapolis-St. Paul International Airport will soon have a special space dedicated to helping them.

The Metropolitan Airports Commission announced on Tuesday that it is partnering with the nonprofit Fraser to design sensory rooms as part of its terminal expansion projects.

"This is another major step to create a more accessible and inclusive airport experience, to help passengers with sensory sensitivities, or those who just need a quieter space to decompress before a flight," Brian Ryks, CEO of the Metropolitan Airports Commission, said.

The airport already partners with Fraser for its "Navigating MSP Program" to help people with special needs during travel.

Fraser CEO and President Diane S. Cross called the partnership a "big step toward making Minnesota sensory-friendly for all."

Conceptual renderings of the future sensory rooms at MSP Airport Alliiance, Miller Dunwoody and the Metropolitan Airports Commission

Central Roofing Company is also a naming partner in the project.

The rooms are expected to be completed by 2028.

The Minneapolis-St. Paul International Airport ranked the highest in passenger satisfaction, according to a new report from market research firm J.D. Power.

In 2023, the airport served nearly 35 million travelers.