MSP Airport expands, relocates Terminal 1 rideshare pick-up zone

ST. PAUL, Minn. — Minneapolis-St. Paul Airport relocated and expanded the rideshare pickup zone at Terminal 1 for travelers using app-based services, the Metropolitan Airports Commission announced Monday.

The new zone is nearly double the size of the previous one, featuring around 50 spaces for vehicles. The pick-up area moved one level down to the Terminal 1 Ground Transportation Center.

According to MAC, more than 1 million MSP passengers ordered rideshare services from Terminal 1 in the last year. Terminal 1 accounts for approximately 75% of all rideshare services at MSP.

Travelers using rideshare services will be directed to one of three zones within the center to help them find their driver safely and efficiently.

As part of the change, taxis have been relocated to the north end of the transportation center, and van and shuttle services relocated to the south end.