MAC, Delta launch MSP Airport's largest interior renovation ever

ST. PAUL, Minn. -- The Metropolitan Airports Commission and Delta Air Lines launched the largest interior renovation of concourses and passenger gates at Minneapolis-St. Paul International Airport's Terminal 1 since it opened in 1962.

The renovation is titled the "Airport Modernization Program" and will invest $242 million in creating a unified and modern design across six terminals, seven concourses, and approximately 75 Delta gate hold rooms.

The MAC is investing $182.5 million into the project and Delta is contributing $60 million.

MORE NEWS: TSA finds loaded gun in bag of SkyWest Airlines employee at MSP Airport

MSP is the 19th busiest airport in North America and Delta's second largest hub. According to a press release from MSP, to date Delta has operated a daily peak of 332 departing flights and currently serves seven out of every 10 MSP passengers.

"We're proud to work with and have the support of Delta to deliver an expansive interior makeover that will create an exceptional airport experience for Delta passengers as they make their way from security checkpoints to their gates," said Brian Ryks, CEO of the MAC. "It's another major investment to create brighter, more modern spaces that complement MSP's award-winning customer service."

MORE NEWS: Passenger has giraffe feces confiscated at MSP, said it was to make a necklace

The renovations will be split into three phases.

Work in concourses D and F began in late October, while concourse C will begin in February 2024. Renovation on concourses A, B, G and the skyway bridge that connects concourses C and G are scheduled for 2025.

Delta's gates will remain open during construction.

Other renovations planned include:

More accessible and durable Terrazzo flooring to replace the carpet in passenger corridors in concourses A, C, D and G, and new carpet in concourses B and F

New wall finishes, including quarter-height granite in public corridors and tile in Delta gate hold rooms

Brighter, more modern and sustainable LED lighting in concourse walkways and gate areas

Metal panel ceiling system in the majority of concourse walkways

New structural column covers

Technology upgrades that include dynamic flight information screens along concourse walkways at every gate

Full refresh of 75 Delta gate hold rooms

New gate seating with power outlets

New carpeting in gate areas to mirror experience at other Delta hub airports

Updated gate information display screens

Refreshed Delta branding across all gate areas

The AMP started in 2016 and is anticipated to be completed in 2025.