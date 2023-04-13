Mpls. City Council settles 2 civil cases against Derek Chauvin for nearly $9 million

MINNEAPOLIS -- The Minneapolis City Council on Thursday settled two civil cases against former officer Derek Chauvin for nearly $9 million.

Both lawsuits allege that Chauvin used excessive force three years before George Floyd's murder, including on one person who was 14 years old at the time. Seven additional MPD officers and the City of Minneapolis are also named in the lawsuits.

The lawsuits claim Chauvin "actively sought to prey on compliant Black arrestees," including Floyd and the plaintiffs, who are identified in court documents as John Pope and Zoya Code.

Pope's case was settled for $7.5 million while Code's was settled for $1.375 million, totaling $8.875 million.

Pope, who was 14 at the time of his arrest, said Chauvin struck him several times with a flashlight before restraining him. Chauvin then held Pope down in the prone position for 15 minutes, the lawsuit said.

In Code's arrest, the lawsuit alleges that Chauvin used his knee on her neck, and remained there for 4 minutes and 41 seconds. Another officer at the scene failed to intervene and the incident was captured on police body cameras, the lawsuit said.

Last May, Pope, Code and their lawyers held a press conference and showed images from Code's arrest.

Body camera image shows Chauvin with his knee on Code's neck. MPD

The lawsuits further allege that two sergeants with MPD later approved Chauvin's use of force in these two incidents. Pope and Code's lawyers argue that, as a result, Chauvin was able to continue his unchecked use of excessive force when he encountered Floyd in 2020.

Code's arrest occurred on June 25, 2017 and Pope's arrest occurred on Sept. 5, 2017.

According to city officials, the body worn camera footage has not been released by the city for either incidents due to data privacy laws. However, the plaintiffs can choose to release the footage.

Chauvin is currently serving a prison sentence of over 20 years for murdering Floyd during an arrest in May 2020. The City of Minneapolis settled with Floyd's family for $27 million.

