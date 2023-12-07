Unsheltered homelessness in Minneapolis declared a public health emergency

MINNEAPOLIS — The Minneapolis City Council has passed a resolution declaring unsheltered homelessness a public health emergency.

The resolution passed unanimously one day after the city cleared out an encampment on Eat Street. It would allow the city to "explore all policies, actions, partnerships and investments to urgently and meaningfully address this emergency."

Several council members sent a letter to Mayor Frey expressing the need for a long-term solution. The letter asked for the delay of the eviction of Camp Nenookaasi until mid-February. It also asked that the city pursue all efforts to address the public health needs at the encampment between now and Feb. 16.

The city council members are also asking the mayor to collaborate on a short-term, medium-term and long-term solution to reduce homelessness and prevent the formation of more encampments.

The city is planning on clearing another encampment in the Ventura Village neighborhood next week. The city has committed a million dollars toward building more tiny homes in south Minneapolis.