Watch CBS News
Local News

Minneapolis police need help locating a 10-year-old and 9-year-old boy

By Aki Nace, Mackenzie Lofgren

/ CBS Minnesota

Morning headlines from Dec. 22, 2023
Morning headlines from Dec. 22, 2023 03:15

MINNEAPOLIS — Police are asking for help looking for two boys who they believe are in possession of a white Toyota SUV.

The two boys — a 10-year-old and a 9-year-old — were last seen on the 4400 block of Aldrich Avenue North on Thursday around 6 p.m.

411845117-753995320098844-1027858977490923834-n.jpg
MPD needs help finding this 9-year-old boy.  Minneapolis Police Department
411016093-753995503432159-4688468481777940888-n.jpg
MPD needs help finding this 10-year-old boy.  Minneapolis Police Department

MORE NEWS: 18-year-old woman killed in Fridley hit-and-run crash had also been shot, police say

Minneapolis police describe the 10-year-old as roughly 5 feet tall and 100 pounds, with a short black afro and bald spot on the left side of his head. They say he has brown eyes and was last seen wearing a black hoodie, jeans, and Nike shoes. Police added that he likes to visit the local library.

The 9-year-old boy is described as 5 feet and weighs 75 pounds. Police say he has brown hair with a streak of blonde in the front, and was last seen wearing a yellow sweater with yellow pants and white shoes.

MORE NEWS: "This is where it starts.": Minnesota's new pay gap law to go into effect Jan. 1

The car they are believed to be in possession of is a Toyota Highlander SUV, with Minnesota license plate ETS-295.

Anyone who sees the two boys is encouraged to call 911.

Aki Nace

Aki Nace has been a web producer at WCCO since 2019. She covers breaking news and makes short-form documentary films.

First published on December 22, 2023 / 2:09 PM CST

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.