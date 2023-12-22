Minneapolis police need help locating a 10-year-old and 9-year-old boy

MINNEAPOLIS — Police are asking for help looking for two boys who they believe are in possession of a white Toyota SUV.

The two boys — a 10-year-old and a 9-year-old — were last seen on the 4400 block of Aldrich Avenue North on Thursday around 6 p.m.

MPD needs help finding this 9-year-old boy. Minneapolis Police Department

MPD needs help finding this 10-year-old boy. Minneapolis Police Department

Minneapolis police describe the 10-year-old as roughly 5 feet tall and 100 pounds, with a short black afro and bald spot on the left side of his head. They say he has brown eyes and was last seen wearing a black hoodie, jeans, and Nike shoes. Police added that he likes to visit the local library.

The 9-year-old boy is described as 5 feet and weighs 75 pounds. Police say he has brown hair with a streak of blonde in the front, and was last seen wearing a yellow sweater with yellow pants and white shoes.

The car they are believed to be in possession of is a Toyota Highlander SUV, with Minnesota license plate ETS-295.

Anyone who sees the two boys is encouraged to call 911.