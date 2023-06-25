Watch CBS News
Crime

MPD: Argument led to deadly overnight shooting south of downtown

By WCCO Staff

/ CBS Minnesota

1 killed in overnight Minneapolis shooting, no arrests
1 killed in overnight Minneapolis shooting, no arrests 00:18

MINNEAPOLIS -- Police say one man was killed overnight south of downtown Minneapolis.

The deadly shooting happened just before 1 a.m. Sunday on Chicago Avenue near Franklin.

MORE NEWS: Devondre Phillips sentenced to almost 29 years for attempted murder in St. Paul mass shooting

A man in his 30s was shot and died at the scene. People in the area said they heard an argument before the gunfire.

No one has been arrested in this case. 

WCCO Staff
512-appicon-minnesota.png

The WCCO Staff is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on WCCO.com.

First published on June 25, 2023 / 11:55 AM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.