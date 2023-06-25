MPD: Argument led to deadly overnight shooting south of downtown

MINNEAPOLIS -- Police say one man was killed overnight south of downtown Minneapolis.

The deadly shooting happened just before 1 a.m. Sunday on Chicago Avenue near Franklin.

A man in his 30s was shot and died at the scene. People in the area said they heard an argument before the gunfire.

No one has been arrested in this case.