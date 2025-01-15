Minnesota Pollution Control Agency faces lawsuits following claims it mishandled pollution problem

WHITE BEAR TOWNSHIP, Minn. — A state agency now faces lawsuits from nearly 100 people who claim it mishandled pollution problems at the center of a WCCO investigation.

The Minnesota Pollution Control Agency is accused of neglecting to protect the public from a manufacturing plant that neighbors blame for cancer cases, chronic illnesses and even deaths.

"I represent people, people who are damaged, people who have died, people whose families have changed," attorney Dean Salita said.

People like Page Stevens, Kerri Luecke and Steve Laliberte. They were all diagnosed with cancer and all live near Water Gremlin in White Bear Township. The manufacturing plant was fined millions by the state for releasing elevated and unsafe levels of a toxic chemical for more than 15 years. Last month, the plant agreed to settle lawsuits accusing it of causing cancer, chronic illness and wrongful death. Now, the attention is on the Minnesota Pollution Control Agency.

"We're not saying that they're Water Gremlin, they're different entities. But the MPCA has a duty when they undertake these people who are polluting to follow through and make sure that the polluters aren't polluting," Salita said.

Mere months after the discovery in 2019, the director of MPCA's industrial division admitted it took too long for his department to figure out how far out of compliance the company was.

"It really is a situation where everything kind of failed. We need to do better about fixing that going forward," Jeff Smith, former MPCA Director of Industrial Division, said in 2019.

Lawmakers also wanted answers from the MPCA. So, the legislative auditor investigated and in 2021 revealed its findings in a scathing report that details missteps and opportunities.

"There were things both on the permitting side and the enforcement side that MPCA could have done better to be aware of these problems sooner and potentially intervene," Joel Alter, former Director of Special Reviews with the Legislative Auditor's Office said in 2021.

The suits bring four claims for relief, including negligence in MPCA's oversight, regulation and enforcement of the plants permitted use of TCE, a chemical now banned in Minnesota.

"To protect the public health, they regulate, they permit, they follow up, and they undertake a duty to protect us. And they failed that duty," Salita said.

We reached out to the MPCA for comment. A spokesperson said, "We received notice of this lawsuit this morning. The Minnesota Pollution Control Agency and the Minnesota Attorney General Office are reviewing the complaint. We do not comment on pending litigation."