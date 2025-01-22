Watch CBS News
Motorist hits several vehicles during Twin Cities police chase, state patrol says

By Nick Lentz

/ CBS Minnesota

MINNEAPOLIS — A motorist hit several vehicles, including a Minnesota State Patrol squad car, during a police chase on Interstate 94 Wednesday afternoon.

The state patrol says the pursuit started around 4:20 p.m. after the motorist failed to stop for a trooper in the area of I-94 and Cretin Ave. in St. Paul. 

Authorities say the chase ended when the motorist crashed into a fence at the Riverside Ave. exit. The driver, identified as a male, and a passenger were taken into custody shortly after attempting to run from the crash.

Several police cars could be seen surrounding the exit following the crash.

inx-mpls-car-chase-i-94-012225.jpg
Minnesota Department of Transportation

The male was taken to the hospital for an injury unrelated to the crash. No one else was injured. 

The state patrol is investigating. 

