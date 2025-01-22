Motorist hits several vehicles during Twin Cities police chase, state patrol says

MINNEAPOLIS — A motorist hit several vehicles, including a Minnesota State Patrol squad car, during a police chase on Interstate 94 Wednesday afternoon.

The state patrol says the pursuit started around 4:20 p.m. after the motorist failed to stop for a trooper in the area of I-94 and Cretin Ave. in St. Paul.

Authorities say the chase ended when the motorist crashed into a fence at the Riverside Ave. exit. The driver, identified as a male, and a passenger were taken into custody shortly after attempting to run from the crash.

Several police cars could be seen surrounding the exit following the crash.

Minnesota Department of Transportation

The male was taken to the hospital for an injury unrelated to the crash. No one else was injured.

The state patrol is investigating.