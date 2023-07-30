Watch CBS News
Twin Cities News

Motorcyclist seriously hurt in crash with minivan in Hugo

By WCCO Staff

/ CBS Minnesota

WCCO Digital Headlines: Morning of July 29, 2023
WCCO Digital Headlines: Morning of July 29, 2023 01:20

HUGO, Minn. – A White Bear Lake motorcyclist is fighting for his life after he T-boned a minivan in a crash Saturday afternoon in the northeast metro.

The Minnesota State Patrol says it happened just after noon on Highway 61 at 120th Street North in Hugo.

MORE NEWS: Sheriff says motorcycle crash victim's phone or watch alerted first responders to accident site near Duluth

The minivan was traveling northbound on the highway and was taking a left turn onto 120th Street when it collided with the southbound motorcycle.

530p-vo-hugo-motorcycle-wcco3sdz.jpg
MnDOT

The 62-year-old motorcyclist, Karl Louis Skogen, suffered life-threatening injuries and is being treated at Regions Hospital. He was wearing a helmet and wasn't under the influence of alcohol, according to the state patrol.

MORE NEWS: Seeds to grow weed available for sale starting Aug. 1, when recreational marijuana is legal

The three passengers in the minivan – ages 28, 21 and 9 – were not hurt.

The state patrol is investigating.

WCCO Staff
512-appicon-minnesota.png

The WCCO Staff is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on WCCO.com.

First published on July 30, 2023 / 5:12 PM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.