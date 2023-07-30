Motorcyclist seriously hurt in crash with minivan in Hugo

HUGO, Minn. – A White Bear Lake motorcyclist is fighting for his life after he T-boned a minivan in a crash Saturday afternoon in the northeast metro.

The Minnesota State Patrol says it happened just after noon on Highway 61 at 120th Street North in Hugo.

The minivan was traveling northbound on the highway and was taking a left turn onto 120th Street when it collided with the southbound motorcycle.

MnDOT

The 62-year-old motorcyclist, Karl Louis Skogen, suffered life-threatening injuries and is being treated at Regions Hospital. He was wearing a helmet and wasn't under the influence of alcohol, according to the state patrol.

The three passengers in the minivan – ages 28, 21 and 9 – were not hurt.

The state patrol is investigating.