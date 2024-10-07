Motorcyclist killed in north metro crash; authorities investigating

Jury selection begins in Adam Fravel trial, and more headlines

OAK GROVE, Minn. — A 49-year-old motorcyclist is dead after a driver struck his stopped motorcycle in the north metro.

The Anoka County Sheriff's Office says the crash happened near the 3200 block of Viking Boulevard Northwest in Oak Grove just before noon Saturday.

A woman driving an SUV hit the stopped motorcycle, which was driven by Matthew Linder, of Albert Lea. Linder was pronounced dead at the scene, according to authorities.

The Minnesota State Patrol, Midwest Medical Examiner's Office and Anoka County Sheriff's Office are investigating the crash.

The Minnesota Department of Public Safety says at least 289 people have died on state roads this year.