Man, 52, dead after driving motorcycle into pole in Anoka

ANOKA, Minn. — Authorities in Anoka are investigating after a 52-year-old man drove his motorcycle into a pole.

The crash happened in Anoka near the intersection of Green Haven Parkway and Thurston Avenue Saturday afternoon, according to the Anoka County Sheriff's Office.

Bradley Brockel, from Ramsey, was driving on Green Haven Parkway when he left the roadway and struck a pole. Despite life-saving measures, Brockel was pronounced dead at the scene.

Around 24 hours before this crash, a 49-year-old motorcyclist died in Oak Grove after a woman driving an SUV struck his motorcycle while it was stopped.

Authorities are investigating both crashes.