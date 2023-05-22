Motorcyclist, 47, airlifted to hospital after striking deer in central Minnesota

MORRISON COUNTY, Minn. -- Officials in Morrison County say a 47-year-old man was injured after striking a deer with his motorcycle over the weekend.

According to the county sheriff's office, the collision occurred Saturday around 9:47 p.m. in Granite Township, just east of Pierz.

MORE NEWS: Officials say missing teen Aryanna Lee Schulz may be in St. Paul

Officials say a 47-year-old man from Brooklyn Center was traveling on a motorcycle westbound on 153rd Street when he struck the deer. He was transported by helicopter to St. Cloud Hospital. His condition has not been released.

He was not wearing a helmet, according to the sheriff's office.