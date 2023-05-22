Watch CBS News
Twin Cities News

Officials say missing teen Aryanna Lee Schulz may be in St. Paul

By WCCO Staff

/ CBS Minnesota

WCCO digital headlines: Morning of May 22, 2023
WCCO digital headlines: Morning of May 22, 2023 01:11

ANDOVER, Minn. -- Officials in the north metro are asking the public's help in finding a missing teenage girl.

The Anoka County Sheriff's Office said 13-year-old Aryanna Lee Schulz likely left her home in Andover around 6 a.m. Sunday, and may be in St. Paul.

aryannaleeschulz.jpg
Anoka County Sheriff's Office/CBS News

The sheriff's office described Schulz as 5'3" and 112 pounds, with long braided hair.

Anyone with information about Schulz is asked to call 911 or 763-427-1212.

First published on May 22, 2023 / 12:51 PM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.