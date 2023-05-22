Officials say missing teen Aryanna Lee Schulz may be in St. Paul
ANDOVER, Minn. -- Officials in the north metro are asking the public's help in finding a missing teenage girl.
The Anoka County Sheriff's Office said 13-year-old Aryanna Lee Schulz likely left her home in Andover around 6 a.m. Sunday, and may be in St. Paul.
The sheriff's office described Schulz as 5'3" and 112 pounds, with long braided hair.
Anyone with information about Schulz is asked to call 911 or 763-427-1212.
