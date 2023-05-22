Officials say missing teen Aryanna Lee Schulz may be in St. Paul

ANDOVER, Minn. -- Officials in the north metro are asking the public's help in finding a missing teenage girl.

The Anoka County Sheriff's Office said 13-year-old Aryanna Lee Schulz likely left her home in Andover around 6 a.m. Sunday, and may be in St. Paul.

Anoka County Sheriff's Office/CBS News

The sheriff's office described Schulz as 5'3" and 112 pounds, with long braided hair.

Anyone with information about Schulz is asked to call 911 or 763-427-1212.