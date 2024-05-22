Watch CBS News
Mother shot inside car in Minneapolis has died, police say

MINNEAPOLIS — A mother who, along with her toddler, was shot while sitting in a vehicle in a south Minneapolis alleyway Sunday night has died, police said.

The 2-year-old child is expected to survive, according to the Minneapolis Police Department. The mother died Wednesday morning at Hennepin Healthcare, where the child was also taken after the shooting.

"I am deeply saddened to learn that the mother of this child has lost her life in such a senseless act of violence," Minneapolis Police Chief Brian O'Hara said. "This incident is a tragic reminder of how gun violence can — and is — tearing apart families in our community."   

The shooting happened just before 9:30 p.m. on the 2900 block of Cedar Avenue South. Police are investigating if the mother and her child were targeted or the shooting was random. 

