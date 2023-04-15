Watch CBS News
Mother, daughter and dog rescued from icy Chisago County lake

CHISAGO COUNTY, Minn. -- A mother, daughter and their dog are safe after a close call on an icy Chisago County lake.

The county sheriff's office said it responded to a 911 call Thursday on a report of a mother and daughter struggling on the ice while rescuing their dog who had fallen through.

The three made it into a nearby canoe and were pulled to dry land by good Samaritans and a nearby Chisago County deputy.

The sheriff's office warns people against going out onto icy lakes, saying it is too dangerous.

The WCCO Staff is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on WCCO.com.

First published on April 14, 2023 / 11:10 PM

