Mother, daughter and dog rescued from icy Chisago County lake

CHISAGO COUNTY, Minn. -- A mother, daughter and their dog are safe after a close call on an icy Chisago County lake.

The county sheriff's office said it responded to a 911 call Thursday on a report of a mother and daughter struggling on the ice while rescuing their dog who had fallen through.

The three made it into a nearby canoe and were pulled to dry land by good Samaritans and a nearby Chisago County deputy.

The sheriff's office warns people against going out onto icy lakes, saying it is too dangerous.