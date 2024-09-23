Mortorcyclist, 41, dead after crash in western Wisconsin

4 men stabbed during fight in Minneapolis, and more headlines

HUDSON, Wis. — An investigation is underway in western Wisconsin after a man died following a motorcycle crash over the weekend.

The St. Croix County Sheriff's office said the crash happened on the onramp from State Highway 35 to Interstate 94 in Hudson. The report of the crash came in just before 1 p.m. Saturday.

Authorities say a 56-year-old River Falls, Wisconsin man lost control of the motorcycle on the onramp and crashed. He was transported by ambulance to a hospital and pronounced dead on Sunday.

The sheriff's office says the motorcyclist, identified as Anthony Tibbitts, was not wearing a helmet at the time of the crash.

According to the Wisconsin Department of Transportation, at least 388 people have died on Wisconsin roads in 2024, including six in St. Croix County.

Last month, a 41-year-old motorcyclist died after a crash with a semi truck in Kinnickinnic, Wisconsin.