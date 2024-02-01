More than 550 Minnesota "Red Bull" soldiers deploy for Kuwait

MINNEAPOLIS — It was an official and emotional farewell today for approximately 550 Minnesota National Guard soldiers deploying overseas.

The 34th Infantry Division "Red Bulls" are heading to Kuwait for a mission that was planned months ago, but now has a heightened sense of urgency given current events in the Middle East.

Every deployment is significant and every mission is serious, but this one is in a rough neighborhood. Kuwait is in the middle of Saudi Arabia, Iraq and Iran. That puts the soldiers in proximity with Hamas in Gaza, Hezbollah in Lebanon, and the Houthis in Yemen wreaking havoc in the Red Sea, in addition to non-state actors among the Iranian factions in Iraq and Syria. That was not lost on the soldiers, nor their families Thursday.

"I think it hit me yesterday when he started hauling things out. Before that, he was packing, so it was just mess," Michon Pfeiffer said.

Her son, Isaiah, is a 23-year-old Eagan native who works in weapons and equipment management.

"He's confident, knows what he's doing, and that comes through. And I know he trusts in his leaders, and so do I," Michon Pfeiffer said. "I want to be strong for him, and if that makes it easier for him, then absolutely."

READ MORE: Minnesota National Guard celebrates 50 years partnering with Norway

Division commanders, along with Gov. Tim Walz, reinforced that confidence at Thursday's deployment ceremony, while also recognizing the heightened risk, especially after three U.S. Army Reserve soldiers killed in a drone attack in Jordan last week.

"Take care of your buddy next to you, know the state of Minnesota is unified to support your families, and to the families, just ask, people want to do their share. If your water heater is out, just give someone a call," Walz said.

"I'm not really nervous about anything, on an operation scale. On a personal scale, just missing home. I'll miss my dogs a lot. That's a big one," Isaiah Pfeiffer said.

The soldiers will train in Texas before arriving in Kuwait in March. The deployment is expected to last until the end of 2024.