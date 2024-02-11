Minneapolis police investigating 14 robberies believed to be connected

4 things to know from Feb. 11, 2024

MINNEAPOLIS — Police are investigating a string of robberies that took place late Saturday night into Sunday morning in Minneapolis.

Most of the robberies occurred between 8 p.m. and 1 a.m., according to the Minneapolis Police Department. Fourteen of the robberies had similar circumstances, police say, where a group of suspects exited a vehicle and robbed victims who were on foot. Victims were typically robbed of their purses or wallets and phones. Some were even assaulted.

Descriptions of the suspects varied and included groups of three to six suspects, male and female, who were juveniles or young adults, MPD says. Suspects were said to be wearing dark clothing and masks and had guns in most of the cases.

Police believe that eight of the robberies involved suspects who arrived and left in a grey SUV that had been carjacked Saturday morning.

MPD says it has "resources dedicated to the carjacking and robbery incidents" Sunday and into the "near future."

Investigators are working to determine if other robberies are related to the string of crime.