More loons, color variety and designs wanted for final state flag designs

Minnesota whittles down new flag to six designs

MINNEAPOLIS -- It took hours Tuesday night, for the 13 member State Emblems Redesign Commission to choose the best options.

The more than 2,600 design options were whittled down to six. Each flag was meticulously analyzed.

Submission F29 State Emblems Redesign Commission

Submission F1953 State Emblems Redesign Commission

Submission F1154 State Emblems Redesign Commission

Submission F2100 State Emblems Redesign Commission

Submission F1435 State Emblems Redesign Commission

Submission F944 State Emblems Redesign Commission

"I have mixed feelings," said Angie Brust from Eden Prairie, in regard to the final chosen designs. "Not what I would have expected."

Some were at a loss for words.

"Um... well... eh," said Calvin White from Brooklyn Center.

"I don't feel like anything I love about Minnesota is captured in any of these six flags," said BG Tucker from Minneapolis.

It's safe to say, there are critics.

"Well I really like the loons," said Tucker. "There's no loons in any of these six!"

There's a general appreciation for loons, among those speaking with WCCO Wednesday.

"I would like to see a little baby loon on the back of an adult loon in the water by a lillypad," said Birgitta Lake from Minneapolis.

In addition to state flags, there are five state seal designs to choose from, which will be featured on official government documents.

Some potential good news for loon fans: One of the seal designs makes the loon a focal point.

"They're okay, I'll tolerate them," said Kylie Degrote from Edina. "I would change the color scheme, the color scheme bothers me."

All the proposed flag designs include the north star and a shade of blue, for The Land of 10,000 Lakes.

Tucker sees a missed opportunity.

"Our flag was so ugly and this was such an opportunity and people put out some cool designs," said Tucker.

Minnesotans will get to weigh in on these designs before the panel submits its final report to the legislature by the new year.

The new designs will debut by May 11, which is Statehood Day.