More H.S. graduates saying "no" to college and "yes" to trades

More H.S. graduates saying "no" to college and "yes" to trades

More H.S. graduates saying "no" to college and "yes" to trades

MINNEAPOLIS -- A college degree isn't the only path to success. Surveys show more Americans are skipping college. There are plenty of alternative career options, including the so-called trades.

Cole Gostovich, 23, is getting plenty of opportunities to get his hands dirty as he installs gutters on a damp, wet morning. He and other tradespeople were working on a project for Lindus Construction at a home in North Minneapolis.

After a year and a half of college, Gostovich realized he needed to get out of a classroom setting.

"I wanted to get hands-on with something, actually learn a trade. Learn how to use tools," he said.

Gostovich isn't alone. Across the Minnesota State College and Universities system made up of 33 institutions, enrollment declined by nearly 28% between fiscal years 2013 and 2022.

Garrett Shuck, 19, tried to balance community college and work.

"By the second semester, I made up my mind to just go full-time with work. I've been happy with that decision since," he said.

Shuck was able to turn some of his passions into a job. He now works for Lindus Construction as a drone pilot inspecting roof damage.

"I look at our younger people, out of high school and we try to mold them into becoming craftsmen," Andy Lindus said.

Lindus works to find young people with a willingness to try and willingness to learn.

"The millennials got a bad rap, I truly do believe that. And the generation after that, even a worse rap. If you can show people a way that they can win, earn a good wage, and be part of something maybe bigger than themselves, I think those are more important than the dollars themselves," he said.

For Gostovich and Shuck, there's the satisfaction of a job well done, but also the ability to move up once you've put in a bit of time.

Lindus Construction is currently hiring. The owner says, after a few years, many of the company's tradespeople make $100,000 a year or more.

Most new employees come from referrals from current staff but they also recruit at local high schools. The last few years, the homebuilders association has put on "build days" at local fairgrounds for kids to try out trade skills.