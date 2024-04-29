Montrose man shot by authorities outside Dollar General charged with assault

Man shot by deputy in Montrose has history of threatening law enforcement

MONTROSE, Minn. — A man shot by Wright County deputies outside the Dollar General store in Montrose earlier this month has been charged for the incident, according to a complaint filed on Monday.

Matthew Lyrek, 36, is facing multiple felony charges, including first-degree assault against a peace officer, second-degree assault with a dangerous weapon, obstructing the legal process and illegal possession of a firearm.

Deputies were called around 1 p.m. on April 15 to the store off Highway 12/Nelson Boulevard "to attempt apprehension of an adult male for (an) outstanding arrest warrant," according to the sheriff's office.

Upon arrival, deputies encountered Lyrek outside of the store as he returned to his vehicle. Authorities ordered him to put his hands up or he would be tased.

Then, a detective observed Lyrek moving his right hand up while holding a black handgun. The detective tased Lyrek, but he still possessed the handgun, according to the criminal complaint.

The same detective said Lyrek pointed the handgun at him and two other deputies. Charges say he believed Lyrek was going to shoot him and hr feared for his life.

A deputy shot at Lyrek with his firearm. Another deputy also fired their gun. After being struck, Lyrek still held onto the gun, authorities say.

Despite commands to drop the gun, Lyrek continued to hold onto it. The sheriff's office says deputies used "less than lethal measures" as Lyrek resisted arrest until he eventually dropped the gun.

Deputies gave Lyrek medical aid before he was taken to the hospital. Charges say he suffered from multiple gunshot wounds to the abdomen and back. He also had an "impact injury" in his groin area.

During a search of Lyrek's home, authorities say they found more than 29,000 rounds of ammunition as well as several firearms.

Court records show Lyrek has a history of threatening law enforcement, including during an armed standoff with deputies in late March. During that incident, he reportedly said, 'Deputies needed to leave or Defendant would execute his Second Amendment rights.'

Lyrek's bail has been set at $2 million with conditions or $5 million without conditions. He is next scheduled to appear on court on May 17.

Note: The video above is originally from April 15, 2024.