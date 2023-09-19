Boy, 17, charged after posting Snapchat video of himself with gun outside Edina High School

Teen charged with making gun threat on Snapchat outside Edina schools

Teen charged with making gun threat on Snapchat outside Edina schools

EDINA, Minn. — Police say a Minneapolis boy's social media account made him easy to track down after some troubling threats.

Edina High School and Valley View Middle School switched to online learning Friday because a 17-year-old posted a video of himself on Snapchat in the schools' parking lot holding a gun.

Investigators say that Snapchat account was registered to an email address, which was in the boy's name. Police say he claims his account was hacked. He's now facing two felony charges: threats of violence, and possessing a weapon while a minor.

WCCO does not typically name suspects who are under 18 years old, except in some cases when they are being tried as adults.