3 hurt in apparent knife fight outside Montevideo bar; attack comes year after worker fatally stabbed

Community is still reeling after murder of beloved bartender

MONTEVIDEO, Minn. — An apparent knife fight early Sunday morning outside a southwestern Minnesota bar left three people injured.

Montevideo police say officers were called downtown to Inn Like Flinns off South First Street and West Canyon Avenue at about 2:30 a.m. on a report of a fight, finding an "unconscious man" on the street suffering from a laceration.

Two other men soon showed up at an area hospital with similar wounds. Police say one of those men and the man found unconscious were airlifted out of the city.

This knife attack comes almost one year after 69-year-old Inn Like Flinns bartender Mitch Twite was stabbed to death.

Twite, who worked at the bar for 30 years, was found dead by a postal worker across the street from the bar on the morning of Sept. 18, 2023.

Alicia Schutte, Twite's coworker and friend, told WCCO last year that his death left staff members afraid, especially those who work at night.

"We live in a small town. There's lots of speculation right now as to what might have happened or what happened. And a lot of that is scary," Schutte said.

No arrests have been made in connection to Twite's death. Police haven't said whether they believe the cases have any connection.

Police say the Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension is assisting them with both investigations, and they ask for any witnesses to call 320-269-8808.

