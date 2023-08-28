Monday is move-in day for first-year University of Minnesota students

University of Minnesota students moving in for new school year

MINNEAPOLIS — Monday is move-in day for the University of Minnesota class of 2027.

Roughly 5,000 first-year students will be moving onto campus through Tuesday.

Sam Diamantopoulos and his son Alexander arrived from New Berlin, Wisconsin to get an early move-in start Monday morning.

"I'm very excited," Alexander said. "I mean, there obviously some nervousness, but I know my roommate. He's from New Berlin/Milwaukee as well."

"More nervous, you know, just to familiarize himself with the campus [and] maybe walking around at night," Sam said.

"It's mixed," said Mark and Janet Rakowski, who also traveled from New Berlin to move in their son. "Sad obviously, I think it will really hit when we get home and have a little emptier house."

First year student Mason Bierbaum and his parents Brian and Janet made the trip from Avon early Monday morning.

"It's been a long time coming," Mason said. "I've been wanting to go to the U of M since I was in middle school."

"[We're] happy for him," said his mom, Kelly. "He's ready. He's been looking forward to this all year and of course, it's hard for us not to get choked up to let him soar, but we're excited."

Overall, 7,000 students will move in before the start of the new semester.