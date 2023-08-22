University of Minnesota reports possible breach of "sensitive data"

MINNEAPOLIS -- The University of Minnesota confirms that it has notified state and federal agencies of a potentially significant data breach.

Few details were immediately available, but U officials say that they "became aware that an unauthorized party claimed to possess sensitive data allegedly taken from the University's systems" late last month.

The university said that, as soon as the claim was discovered on July 21, they launched an investigation.

A spokesperson for the university said they aren't prepared to comment on the size of the alleged data breach, but they're working with law enforcement in the investigation.

RELATED: How hackers gained access to Minnesota Department of Education data

"The preliminary assessment is that the data at issue is from 2021 and earlier," spokesperson Jake Ricker said. "Alongside experts, the University has taken steps since 2021 to bolster its overall system security through actions such as enhancing multi-factor authentication capabilities and increasing the frequency of monitoring activities."

Ricker said that the university will work to notify anyone whose information may have been compromised.

"The safety and privacy of all members of the University community are among the University's top priorities. The University investigates these situations immediately and fully, and will keep the community informed as additional, relevant information becomes available," Ricker said.

Earlier this year, a massive cybersecurity breach exposed the data of government agencies and millions of Americans. The Minnesota Department of Education says it was one of the victims of the hack.

The breach at the MDE happened just three months after a leak rocked Minneapolis Public Schools.