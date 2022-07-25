Mom hopes to create wheelchair-friendly park for all children

Mom hopes to create wheelchair-friendly park for all children

RICHMOND, Wisc. -- Mary Park In Richmond, Wisconsin - it's a place for fun, but it isn't exactly an even playing field.

Teresa DeYoung explained her son's experience, "When you see Will play with his sister or his peers, he's always five steps behind."

Will has a diagnosis of down syndrome. He also has a magnetic heart, "He has the best affection for everyone and he gives the best hugs."

So she wanted a place where Will could more easily share his love with everyone. So for four years, she's been fundraising to build "Will's Playground," which would be a wheelchair-friendly playground for kids of all abilities.

The most expensive part of this project is the flooring, instead of woodchips, they need rubber level flooring that will cost $115,000 dollars.

She got a big break - she is a finalist for a national grant that would give them $100,000 - enough to start construction. They are currently in second place in an online vote.

Teresa says, "I know if we could get that last push before midnight tonight we stand a real good chance."

No matter what, this mom says she will keep pushing because everyone deserves fair play.

Voting ends at midnight tonight.

Click here to vote for Will.