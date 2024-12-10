MnDOT's Name a Snowplow contest returns for fifth year

MINNEAPOLIS — The Minnesota Department of Transportation's Name a Snowplow contest is back for a fifth year.

Every year, the contest gives thousands of people a chance to submit and vote on the names of the machines that tend to the roads in the winter. Typically the names are witty and winter-themed, like Betty Whiteout, Cleopathra and The Big Leplowski. Last year the most popular name was Taylor Drift.

The first year of the contest, there were about 24,000 submissions and 122,000 votes cast. Participation has dwindled since then, with about 8,000 submissions for the latest contest.

A person can only submit one name, limited to 30 characters. No vulgar language or politically inspired names will be included, MnDOT says. The submission window closes on Dec. 20.

Staff will comb through the submissions and whittle down the last before putting it up to a public vote in January. Eight names — one for each MnDOT district — will be chosen.

What are past Name a Snowplow winners?

Past winners include many Minnesota-themed names as well as references to movies and fictional characters. The first year, winners included Plowy McPlowFace, Plow Bunyan and Darth Blader. Since then, favorites have included Ctrl Salt Delete, Dolly Plowton and Sleetwood Mac.

To view a complete list of past winners, click here.

How many plows does MnDOT have?

There are roughly 800 snowplows that MnDOT distributes across the state to cover 12,000 miles of road during a winter storm. According to the department, the time it takes to complete a route varies from one to two hours. In rural areas, it can take as long as eight hours.