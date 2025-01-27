Minnesota grocery stores impacted by egg shortage, higher prices

WACONIA, Minn. — Eggs are in short supply at the grocery store and shoppers who can find them might be hit with sticker shock.

The United States Department of Agriculture (USDA) predicts egg prices will increase more than 20% this year.

When it comes to eggs, it's a hard pass for some shoppers. Cody Sik, who is the dairy manager at Mackenthun's Waconia, doesn't blame them.

"Egg prices are a whole different story. They are constantly going up and there doesn't seem to be an end in sight," Sik said.

According to the USDA, a bird flu resurgence killed more than 17 million egg-laying hens in November and December. That has egg suppliers struggling to get grocers and customers what they need. The result is record-high prices at some stores.

To stock up, Mackenthun's orders cases of eggs at a time. Two months ago, a case of eggs was $60. Now, it's $110.

"The Essential Everyday brand — that's kind of our store brand — that was sitting at $4 around Christmas and now it's all the way up to $7.59 for those eggs," Sik said. "Almost doubled."

At least those eggs are in stock. The shelves for some brands sit empty. Sik is hoping prices start to drop next month, but that's not a guarantee.

"If you ever seen non-expensive eggs on our shelves, just grab them. Because if you don't grab them right away, they are going to be out," Sik said.

Then there are customers like Chris Tuttle, who won't leave the store without a dozen eggs.

"It's been high and now it's even higher," Tuttle said.

Mackenthun's said they usually have about 30 different kinds of eggs on hand, but right now they only have about five kinds of eggs in stock.