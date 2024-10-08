Watch CBS News
Missing woman Suzie Arndt last seen in White Bear Lake in September

By WCCO Staff

/ CBS Minnesota

WHITE BEAR LAKE, Minn. — Authorities in White Bear lake are asking for help finding a missing 44-year-old woman.

Suzie Kim Arndt was last seen on Sept. 30 when she was discharged from a medical facility. White Bear Lake officials say that due to an ongoing medical condition, family members are concerned for her welfare.

She is described by the Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension as 5 feet tall and weighs roughly 127 pounds, with black hair and brown eyes. The BCA says she was last seen wearing a pink hoodie, black leggings and black slip-on shoes. 

suzie-arndt.jpg
Minnesota BCA

Anyone with information is asked to call the White Bear Lake Police Department at 651-767-0640.

