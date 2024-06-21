New Brighton police say missing 89-year-old woman found safe

UPDATE (June 21, 2024) — The missing woman was found safe. What follows is an edited version of the original story.

FRIDLEY, Minn. — An 89-year-old woman who went missing on Thursday morning in New Brighton was found safe Friday.

She was found in Kanabec County, the Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension said.

The woman left her home on the 1500 block of 18th Avenue Northwest for an appointment at a gym in Fridley, the Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension said. She never arrived at the gym.

She was driving a 2012 Black Jeep Grand Cherokee, and it was seen on surveillance camera footage in Balsam Lake, Wisconsin around 9 p.m. It was not clear why she was in the area, officials say.

She was found safe on Friday afternoon. Authorities thanked all those who helped look for her.