MINNEAPOLIS — Two Minneapolis siblings who were reported missing Thursday afternoon in Uptown have been found safe, police said.

The children — a 12-year-old boy and 13-year-old girl — were last seen getting off their school bus near West 32nd Street and Emerson Avenue South.

On Friday afternoon, the Minneapolis Police Department said the children "were located with family and are safe."