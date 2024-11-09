Watch CBS News
Missing: Faith Dantzler, 12, last seen at Minneapolis' Anderson Middle School

MINNEAPOLIS — Minneapolis police are searching for a missing 12-year-old girl and need the public's help.

Faith Abraia Dantzler was last seen Friday morning at Anderson Middle School, located just east of Abbott Northwestern Hospital.

Dantzler is described as a Black girl who stands 5 feet 3 inches tall, with brown eyes and braided hair that's black, white and pink.

She was last seen wearing a black sweater featuring an "action figure," as well as gray pants and a black backpack.

faith-dantzler.jpg
Faith Dantzler Minneapolis Police

Police say she lives near East 36th Street and Stevens Avenue South and "is known to frequent the Wittier Recreation Center."

Anyone with information can submit tips via email to policetips@minneapolismn.gov, or leave a voicemail at 612-673-5845.

You can also submit an anonymous tip online to Crime Stoppers, or call 1-800-222-TIPS (8477).

