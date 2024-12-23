Missing teen from Bemidji believed to be in Twin Cities

BEMIDJI, Minn. — Police in northern Minnesota are asking for the public's help in finding a 17-year-old girl last seen nearly two weeks ago.

The Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension says Breana Sandoval was last seen in the area of 1800 Park Avenue Northwest in Bemidji around 3:10 p.m. on Dec. 13.

Sandoval is said to have voluntarily left on foot and was possibly picked up by an acquaintance in a vehicle.

Police say on Monday, Sandoval told her friends she planned to harm herself.

Authorities believe Sandoval may be in the Twin Cities area.

Sandoval is described as 5 feet 4 inches tall and 155 pounds with brown hair and brown eyes. Police say she was last seen wearing a long-sleeved dark hoodie with a red heart graphic, dark sweatpants and black Crocs.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Bemidji Police Department at 218-333-8361.

If you or someone you know is in emotional distress, get help from the Suicide and Crisis Lifeline by calling or texting 988. Trained crisis counselors are available 24 hours a day to talk about anything.

In addition, help is available from the National Alliance on Mental Illness, or NAMI. Call the NAMI Helpline at 800-950-6264 or text "HelpLine" to 62640. There are more than 600 local NAMI organizations and affiliates across the country, many of which offer free support and education programs.