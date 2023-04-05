Met Council hopes to reconnect diamond ring with owner after it was found in Rogers waste water plant

Met Council hopes to reconnect diamond ring with owner after it was found in Rogers waste water plan

ROGERS, Minn. -- So many things get flushed into our sewer sytem that shouldn't.

In the nine years that John Tierney has been a maintenance manager for the Met Council, he never thought they'd spot something of so much value in their machinery

"I personally have never found anything like we did that day," he said. "Probably the same as my odds of winning the lottery."

The Met Council found a diamond wedding ring, but they're choosing not to show it to the public

"If we showed everybody...anybody could say 'yup, that's my ring'," he explained.

Tierney - who's holding onto the ring - says it's distinguishable enough.

"The design is very unique, so I think anybody who lost it, they'd be able to describe it identically to the way it looks."

The ring was found earlier in March when a Tierney and two others were working on a piece of equipment at their Rogers plant that separates large and heavy items from the wastewater as it enters the plant. One of them began to shovel out sand and grit that had settled to the bottom of the machinery and spotted the ring

Because it was found in their Rogers plant, they know it came from the sewer systems in that city and nearby, primarily the northwest metro suburbs.

"More than likely it would have come through the sewer system in somebody's home," Tierney said. "The gold is pretty beat up and tattered but we noticed the diamonds were still sparkling very well."

To get into the sewer system from your home, the ring either fell into the toilet or down the sink drain.

If you believe this ring belongs to you, contact the Met Council and either provide a photograph of the ring or describe it in detail.

Email: MCES-Inquiries@metc.state.mn.us

Phone: 651-602-1269