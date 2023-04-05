Watch CBS News
Twin Cities News

Met Council hopes to reconnect diamond ring with owner after it was found in Rogers waste water plant

By Marielle Mohs

/ CBS Minnesota

Met Council hopes to reconnect diamond ring with owner after it was found in Rogers waste water plan
Met Council hopes to reconnect diamond ring with owner after it was found in Rogers waste water plan 01:57

ROGERS, Minn. -- So many things get flushed into our sewer sytem that shouldn't.

In the nine years that John Tierney has been a maintenance manager for the Met Council, he never thought they'd spot something of so much value in their machinery

"I personally have never found anything like we did that day," he said. "Probably the same as my odds of winning the lottery."

The Met Council found a diamond wedding ring, but they're choosing not to show it to the public

"If we showed everybody...anybody could say 'yup, that's my ring'," he explained.

Tierney - who's holding onto the ring - says it's distinguishable enough.

"The design is very unique, so I think anybody who lost it, they'd be able to describe it identically to the way it looks."

The ring was found earlier in March when a Tierney and two others were working on a piece of equipment at their Rogers plant that separates large and heavy items from the wastewater as it enters the plant.  One of them began to shovel out sand and grit that had settled to the bottom of the machinery and spotted the ring

Because it was found in their Rogers plant, they know it came from the sewer systems in that city and nearby, primarily the northwest metro suburbs.

"More than likely it would have come through the sewer system in somebody's home," Tierney said. "The gold is pretty beat up and tattered but we noticed the diamonds were still sparkling very well."

To get into the sewer system from your home, the ring either fell into the toilet or down the sink drain. 

If you believe this ring belongs to you, contact the Met Council and either provide a photograph of the ring or describe it in detail.

Email: MCES-Inquiries@metc.state.mn.us           

Phone: 651-602-1269

Marielle Mohs
marielle-mohs.png

Marielle Mohs is thrilled to be telling stories in her home state of Minnesota. She grew up in Eden Prairie and South Minneapolis.

First published on April 5, 2023 / 5:31 PM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.