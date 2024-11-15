Watch CBS News
Authorities concerned for missing north metro man Adam Metz

By Anthony Bettin

/ CBS Minnesota

COON RAPIDS, Minn. — A man missing from the north metro since last month may be in a "vulnerable mental state," authorities say.

Adam Metz, 41, was last seen in the Coon Rapids and Blaine areas on Oct. 10 and reported missing Oct. 21, according to an alert from the Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension.

Adam Metz Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension

Metz left a friend's house Oct. 3 "during a mental health crisis," the alert said. Authorities believe he is experiencing homelessness and "may be at risk of self-harm."

Authorities describe Metz as 5 feet, 10 inches tall and 310 pounds, with brown hair and brown eyes.

Anyone with information about Metz is asked to call the Coon Rapids Police Department at 763-427-1212.

