BCA seeks help finding missing man Adam Wallin, 31, of South St. Paul

SOUTH ST. PAUL, Minn. — Authorities are asking for the public's help in finding Adam Wallin, a 31-year-old man who has not been seen since Wednesday.

Wallin left his residence on foot near the 1100 block of Bryant Avenue in South St. Paul, the Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension says. He has not returned.

Wallin did not take his medications with him, and it is unclear what he was last wearing.

He is described as roughly 5-foot-3, weighs 200 pounds, is bald and has blue eyes.

Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension

Anyone with information is asked to call 911 or contact the Dakota County Communications Center at 651-322-2323.