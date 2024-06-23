Missing: Abdi Alasow last seen Saturday night in Fergus Falls

FERGUS FALLS, Minn. — Fergus Falls police need the public's help to find 27-year-old Abdinour "Abdi" Alasow.

He was last seen on Saturday at about 10:15 p.m. at his adult foster home on West Gustavus Avenue near South Union Avenue.

Police say no foul play is expected as Alasow has "a history of voluntarily leaving" the residence.

Abdinour "Abdi" Alasow Fergus Falls Police

He is described as a Black man who stands 5 feet, 9 inches tall and weighs about 200 pounds.

Alasow has short black hair and was last seen wearing a black-and-navy-colored T-shirt with gray sweatpants.

Anyone with information on his whereabouts is asked to call police at 218-998-8555.