Missing: Abdi Alasow last seen Saturday night in Fergus Falls

By Stephen Swanson

FERGUS FALLS, Minn. — Fergus Falls police need the public's help to find 27-year-old Abdinour "Abdi" Alasow.

He was last seen on Saturday at about 10:15 p.m. at his adult foster home on West Gustavus Avenue near South Union Avenue.

Police say no foul play is expected as Alasow has "a history of voluntarily leaving" the residence.  

abdinour-abdi-alasow.jpg
Abdinour "Abdi" Alasow Fergus Falls Police

He is described as a Black man who stands 5 feet, 9 inches tall and weighs about 200 pounds.

Alasow has short black hair and was last seen wearing a black-and-navy-colored T-shirt with gray sweatpants.

Anyone with information on his whereabouts is asked to call police at 218-998-8555.

Stephen Swanson

Stephen Swanson is a web producer at CBS Minnesota. A 20-year station veteran, Stephen was a floor director for a decade before moving to the newsroom, where he focuses on general assignment reporting.

First published on June 23, 2024 / 3:06 PM CDT

