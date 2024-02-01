Missing: 86-year-old with dementia last seen driving in Askov on Sunday

PINE COUNTY, Minn. — Authorities in Pine County are asking for the public's help locating an 86-year-old man with dementia.

The Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension says Gerald Knapp was last seen around 10 a.m. on Jan. 28 leaving Askov, Minnesota. He was heading southbound on County Road 142, also known as Beaver Tail Road.

Police say Knapp was driving a red 2020 Ford Escape with Minnesota plates "FVP429."

BCA

His destination is unknown but authorities say they believe he could be in northeastern Pine County or southwestern Douglas County, Wisconsin.

Knapp is described as a white man with white hair and blue eyes. He is five feet five inches tall and weighs 180 pounds.

Anyone with information is asked to call 911 or call the Pine County Sheriff's Office at 320-629-8380.

